Fannie B. Collins
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Fannie B. Collins, 85, who passed away December 12, 2019. Pastor Burt Langley will officiate the services. Inurnment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Fannie had lived in Courtyard Manor Nursing Home for the last four years. She was an LPN for 37 years working at hospitals in Great Falls, Mont., Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. and League City, Tex. She was loved by all who met her.
Survivors include her two daughters, Nancy Faye Hensler and husband Harry of Buford, Ga. and Connie Arlene Peschier and her husband Robert of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Robert Peschier (Emily) of Lafayette, Jane Kubecka (Frank) of Winder, Ga., Tracie Shaw (Michelle) and Thomas Shaw, all of Buford Ga.; one brother, Charles Harbin of Barnsville, Ga.; one sister, Betty Jean Finley of Randalph, Miss.; nine great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clinton Harold Collins and her parents, Julia and James Edward Harbin, formerly of Clarksdale, Miss.
Pallbearers will be Robert Peschier, Jonathon Kubecka, Matt Kubecka, Frank Kubecka, Owen Peschier, Corey Surovec, and Devin Shaw.
The family requests that visitation be held Monday morning from 11:00 am until services.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019