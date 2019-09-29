|
Fay Sue Bostick
Auburn, CA - Elena Fay Sarradet "Sue" Bostick of Auburn, CA passed away on September 13, 2019.
Sue was born in New Iberia, LA on October 12, 1930. She attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA where she met Jim Bostick, who she married in 1948. They had three children and went on to live in New Orleans and Lafayette. There she found a love of tennis, yoga, volunteer work and being a mother. Her adventuresome spirit took her to live in Guam where she worked in advertising, learned to scuba dive, and traveled in the Pacific Rim. Her love of island life led her to Hilo, Hawaii for twelve years where she lived a creative life as a jelly-making business owner and maker of pottery and jewelry. In 2001 she moved to Auburn, CA where she made beautiful quilts and baskets, hiked the canyons and was known for her warmth and love for her friends. Her sense of humor was delightful.
Sue is preceded in death by her father, Elvin, her mother, Fay, her brother Bobby, and her son, Billy.
She is survived by daughter Susan Whitaker (Herb), son Mark Bostick (Connie), grandchildren Magnolia Bostick, Matthew Bostick, Jake Whitaker, Kelly Whitaker, Alice Bostick, and a host of dear friends.
A special thank you is extended to Ashley and Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice and her wonderful caregivers Jeanette and Sheena.
A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 124 Orange St. in Auburn, CA at 10:00 am. A celebration of life will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Donations are welcome in her name to The Nature Conservancy, Nature.org, and The Sierra Club, SierraClub.org.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 29, 2019