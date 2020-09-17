1/1
Florence Credeur Schexneider
Florence Credeur Schexneider

Lafayette - A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum of the Resurrection in Lafayette, for Florence Credeur Schexneider, age 93, who passed away at her residence in Lafayette on Monday, September 14, 2020. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of service with a recitation of the Rosary at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the service.

Survivors include one daughter, Jacqueline S. Richardson; two grandchildren, Erika Richardson and Bryan Richardson; and two great grandsons, Gus and Grant Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willey Joseph Schexneider; a son, Thomas J. Schexneider; her parents, Leo and Buna Price Credeur; and her brothers, Wallace, Melvin, and Woodrow Credeur.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Schexneider family to all of Florence's at home caregivers, and to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their compassion and tender care given to our mother in her time of need.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311






Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
SEP
21
Rosary
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
SEP
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum of the Resurrection
