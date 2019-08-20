|
Florette Landry Courville
Cecilia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cecilia for Florette Landry Courville, 85, who passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 1:30 pm on Wednesday.
Rev. Gregory Cormier will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be Courtney Guilbeau and Joy Boudreaux. Gift bearers will be her great grandchildren. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cecilia.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph D. Courville; daughters, Carol Guidry and husband Tommy, and Wanda Coleman; son, Robert Courville and wife Lisa; brother, John Allen Landry and wife Tina; sisters, Verna Begnaud and Melba Albert; eight grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Inez Castille Landry; son, Ronald Courville; sister, Mary L. Hardy; son-in-law, James Coleman; and a great grandchild, Ella Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Robert Courville, Tommy Guidry, Anthony Boudreaux, Travis Courville, Judd Guilbeau, and Michael Guidry.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the caregivers and staff at Hospice of Acadiana for all the support and care given to Florette in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Cecilia, 2238 Bushville Hwy., Cecilia, LA 70521, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2019