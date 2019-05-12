Floyd "T-Floyd" Broussard



Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Floyd Broussard, 88, who passed away Saturday, May 11th at his residence in Judice, surrounded by his family.



Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, May 14th from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Wednesday, May 15th at 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.



A rosary will be recited Tuesday, May 14th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.



Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.



Floyd Broussard was born October 14, 1930, the son of Lovely Broussard and Theresa Sonnier Broussard. He was known to most as T-Floyd. He loved his family more than anything in this world. Floyd knew how to live, laughed often and loved big. He was a well-respected member of the Judice Community. Floyd served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, was a boxer during that time and he was a Bronze Service Star recipient. He belonged to the VFW 9822 for many years. Floyd had four children with his former wife, Yvonne Blanchard. He married Deborah Broussard in 1987 and considered her two children as his own. They were happily married for 30 years. He was the owner of Floyd Broussard Plumbing for 45 years. He is fondly remembered for his participation in the annual beauty contest of Judice. Floyd will forever be known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.



Mr. Broussard is survived by his four beloved children, Monty James Broussard, Scott Anthony Broussard and his wife, Sheila Broussard of Judice, Drake Jude Broussard and his wife, Teresa Broussard of Watson and Dionne Terez Carelock and her husband, James Carelock of Morganza; his two beloved step-children, Michelle Breaux and her husband, Lonnie Breaux of Branch and Michael Monte, Jr. and his wife, Keri Monte of Scott; 12 grandchildren, Casey Broussard, Hannah Gaude', Kelli Lauren Broussard, Arica Prejean, Anthony Broussard, Shane Hymel, Angelle Dixon, Herrin Carelock, Macie Breaux, Jake Breaux, Madison Monte, Cole Gillis and 12 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Eddie, Elijah, Emmett, Kennedy, Kameron, Kiley, Kenedi, Leah, Sierra, Jaython, and Ashton.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Debra Ann Broussard; his parents, Lovely and Theresa Sonnier Broussard; his step-mother, Mabel "MaeMae" Broussard; his brothers, Joseph "June" Broussard, Andrew "Thib" Broussard and Alex "Brud" Broussard and his sister, Dorothy "Dot" Credeur.



Pallbearers will be Anthony Broussard, Herrin Carelock, Jake Breaux, Ian Prejean, Kameron Prejean and Corey Guidry.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Scott Broussard, Drake Broussard, Rickey Broussard, Michael Monte Jr. and Lonnie Breaux.



The family wishes to thank his beloved caretaker, Anna Guidry Broussard, as well as the staff of Hospice of Acadiana.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, 337-232-1234, www.hospiceacadiana.com.



Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.



Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in the The Advertiser on May 12, 2019