Forrest Lynn Mouton Sr.
Forrest Lynn Mouton, Sr.

Lafayette - Private funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home for Forrest Lynn Mouton, Sr., 72, who departed life peacefully on July 27, 2020 surrounded by family.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Rombulus Washington.

He was a career mechanic and Entrepreneur at heart for over 50 years.

He leaves to cherish his memories his Children: Forrest Mouton Jr., Rodreaker Dean, Courtland Dean, Quwanda Dean, Forquetta (Reginald) Cooper, Forqueena (late Collins) James Jr., Kaisha Newcoste, Forneisha Newcoste, Fornetta Jones, Forneal Jones, Angelica Jones, and Corey Fusilier, all of Lafayette LA., Jasmine (Ahmand) Banda, Rita Mouton, Juanita Mouton, all of Houston Texas; Forty-Two (42) Grandchildren; Sisters: Veronica Jo (Roland) Richardson of Clayton, North Carolina, Beverly Clennon, Barbara Fils, Melvia Jones, Patricia Fils, all of Lafayette and Lucille Roy of Atlanta GA; Brothers: John K. Senegal of Durham, North Carolina, Donald (Keri) Fils, Norris (Velma) Guidry, Raymond Guidry, all of Lafayette LA; Aunts: Cecilia "BaeBae" Solomon of Cade, LA and Leora "Duce" Mouton and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Rita Mae Mouton, Father, Norris Boudreaux; Maternal Grandparents: Elsia Charles Mouton, Joesph Grandville; Son: Fordeal Jones; Granddaughter: Janiyah Banda; Son-in-law: Collins James Jr.; Sisters: Diane Guidry, Sable Andrus, Alice Carter, Brothers: Daniel Landry Sr., and Wilson Guidry, Johnnie Fils ,Calvin Andrus, Alfreda Aubry; Nephews: Daniel Landry Jr., and Raymond Guidry Jr.; Uncles: Alton Boudreaux Sr., Roy Boudreaux, Herbert Mouton; Aunts: Cora Mae, Elizabeth Reedom, Gladys Broussard; Sister- in-law, Mary Lois Guidry.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
