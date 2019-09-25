Services
McDONALD FUNERAL HOME
401 W CANAL ST.
Picayune, MS 39466-3912
(601) 798-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan
300 N. Eleazar Ave.
Kaplan, LA
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
401 W. Canal St.
Picayune, MS
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Picayune, MS
1953 - 2019
Forrest Smith Obituary
Forrest Smith

Picayune, MS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church Picayune honoring the life of Forrest Smith, 66, who died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at New Palestine Cemetery with Brother Allen Hickman officiating the services and Brother Cody Ladner officiating the graveside service.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sonia Hebert Smith of Kaplan; three sons, Josh Smith and his wife, Amy of Picayune, MS, Sam Smith and his wife, Katy of Picayune, MS, and Jake Smith and his wife, Kelli of Picayune, MS; one stepson, Jared Roberts of Louisville, KY; two daughters, Jessica and her husband, Jonathan Moeller of Picayune, MS, and Amaly Smith of Kaplan; one stepdaughter, Kourtlynn Roberts of Kaplan; his mother, Vonnie Marie Smith of Picayune, MS; one sister, Martha Kaye Smith of Picayune, MS; four brothers, Maurice Smith, Otis Smith, Steve Smith, and Mike Smith, all of Picayune, MS; and 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Lafayette Smith; and one brother, Ed Smith.

Visitation will be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

Mr. Smith will then be taken to McDonald Funeral Home (401 W. Canal St., Picayune, MS 39466) and visitation will begin Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM.

Floral arrangements in memory of Mr. Forrest Smith can be sent to Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave. Kaplan, LA 70548 or McDonald Funeral Home, 401 W. Canal St., Picayune, MS 39466

Visitation will continue at First Baptist Church Picayune (401 Goodyear Blvd., Picayune, MS 39466) on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Smith
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
