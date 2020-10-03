Frances Lee Dardeau
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Frances Lee Dardeau, 86, who peacefully passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home in Lafayette. The family requests visitation be observed between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church immediately before Mass. Inurnment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington, Louisiana at 2:00 PM.
Reverend James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Mass in Lafayette. Reverend Matthew Higginbotham, Pastor of Holy Trinity Church in Washington, will officiate graveside services.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Timothy F. Reilly; a daughter, Suzanne Dardeau of Bay St. Louis, MS; three sons, Michael Dardeau and his wife, Genevieve of Mobile, AL, Kelly Dardeau of Carencro, LA, and Douglas Dardeau and his wife, Alta of Ocean Springs, MS; her grandchildren, Andre Dardeau of New Orleans, LA, and Madeleine Dardeau of Pensacola, FL; two sisters, Adelaide Gahn of Lafayette, LA and Theresa Louise Kenyon of Pensacola, FL; one step-sister, Julie Landry of Laguna Woods, CA; one sister-in-law, Cacky Riehl LeBlanc of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers-in-law, Roland Gahn of Lafayette, LA, Russell Kenyon of Pensacola, FL and Thomas Reilly of Marshalltown, IA.
Frances is preceded in death by her first husband of 14 years, Oscar M. Dardeau, Jr.; her parents, Wilda and Vincent Riehl, formerly of Eunice; a step-mother, Mary Alice Fontenot of Lafayette; one brother, Vincent Lee Riehl, Jr. of Lafayette; one step-sister, Edith Zeigler of Lafayette; one step-brother, Dale Fontenot of Eunice; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Reilly of Cedar Rapids, IA.
Frances was born in Corpus Christi, TX on August 3, 1934, and spent much of her life in Eunice, LA before marrying Oscar Dardeau, Jr., a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, in 1953. The Dardeau family moved several times, spending four years in Japan where Oscar piloted military aircraft. Following that period, Frances and her four children resided in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Major Dardeau was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967. His remains were returned to the family in 1987. In 1975 the family had moved to Lafayette where Frances eventually met and married Dr. Timothy Reilly, professor at U.L.
Frances had an active professional life as a licensed social worker, counselor, and teacher after graduating with a MSW from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas in 1983. She retired in 2002 after serving as Dean of Students for the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau. Her favorite off-hour hobbies included reading, antique collecting, painting, and sewing.
Memorial contributions can be made in Frances Lee Dardeau's name to the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, P.O. Box 310 Grand Coteau, Louisiana 70541, or a non-profit of your choice.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Dardeau/Reilly family for the generous support of the in-house health care workers, including Adriana Monroe, Kyiesha Johnson, Tyaja Francis and Maitland Jack, all employees of Senior Helpers; as well as the nursing staff at Lourdes Hospice, including Deborah White and Kaitlyn Viator.
The family also wishes to thank Martin & Castille Funeral Home for their sympathy and support.
