|
|
Frances Lee Harmon Bernard
Broussard - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Frances Lee Harmon Bernard.
Services will be conducted by Father Thomas James, SVD.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Frances Lee Harmon Bernard was the second of ten children born to the union of Shirley Paul and Adeline Jessie Harmon, on March 12, 1937 in Lafayette, LA. She entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family and friends.
In 1954 she married Curley Bernard and the two became parents to six children to whom she instilled the importance of education and the advancement of others.
Her zest for life kept her active in her local church, community, politics and area schools.
Frances served as Grand Lady of the Ladies Auxiliary at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Broussard, LA. She worked with LSU's Cooperative Extension Services Food and Nutrition Program; was one of the charter members of Smile Community Action Agency; established daycare centers in the cities of Broussard and Lafayette; provided free hair care services to disadvantaged children; worked with area nuns to provide after school tutoring programs; and worked with the St. Mary Council to ensure 25,000 farm and domestic workers became eligible for social security benefits. As president and founding member of Southwest Leadership Training and Development Association, she established the T R Bob housing complex in New Iberia which provides housing for low income families and created TEAM Spirit, a youth summer leadership program. She was the owner of a beauty salon, Creole Express Medical Transportation, and Allied Medicine which provides home community-based services for the elderly and disabled. She created La Femme Du Jour Civic and Social organization which hosted the first Miss Black Lafayette pageant.
She had a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. In 2014, she was honored by the African American Heritage Foundation as one of their Unsung Heroes and in 2016 the National Association of University Women St. Martin Branch designated her a Living Legend. She will stand with all who knew her as a LEGEND.
She leaves to mourn, her sister, Janice (Larry) Arceneaux; three brothers, Jimmie, Daniel, and Clyde Harmon; two sons, Darrell and Marvin Bernard; four daughters, Jan Green, Curlis Trahan (Morgan) Savoy, Leisha (Breanley) Mallery, and Tracie Bernard; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Adeline Jessie Harmon; husband of 55 years, Curley Joseph Bernard; brothers, David Howard and Glynn Harmon; sisters, Shirley Robertson, Margaret Jolivette and Gloria Champagne; brothers-in-law, Luke Robertson, Doris Jolivette, and Lawrence Champagne Sr. and godson, Lawrence "Larry" Champagne Jr.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2019