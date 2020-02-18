|
|
Francis Ray Gajan
Francis Ray Gajan passed away peacefully February 15, 2020 at the age of 80.
Francis is survived by his brother, Joseph and Joseph's wife, Dorothy; his 3 sons - Richard, wife Sheila; Kevin, wife Leah; and Jason, wife Page; 6 grandchildren - Taylor, Nathan, Peyton, Conner, Natalie and West.
Francis was born January 6, 1940. His parents were U.J and Ella Gajan of Lafayette, Louisiana. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration. As a young father and employee of SWPA, Francis completed his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Tulsa.
October 20, 1962, Francis married Judy Kay Lillis and moved to Tulsa. With three boys, Francis spent years on the sidelines of tennis courts, soccer fields, and basketball gyms. His roles included being a coach, a loyal fan and referee "advisor."
Francis' distinguished career included 36 years of public service at Southwestern Power Administration where he served many positions including Program Manager for Power Marketing. After retirement, he shared his enthusiasm of education, business and youth as an adjunct professor at Rogers State College.
Francis and Judy loved being active outdoors -sailing, hiking, camping, skiing, tennis, golf and grandchildren wrangling.
Rosary: 7 pm Thursday, February 20
Funeral Service: 10 am Friday, February 21
Christ the King, 1520 S. Rockford Ave, Tulsa
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Francis and Judy's favorite charities: Family and Children's Services, Bishop Kelly Tuition Assistance, Catholic Charities or . Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020