Francis Roger Guillory
Eunice - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the loss of our loved one, Francis Roger Guillory passed away, on Friday, February 08, 2019 at Acadian Medical Center in Eunice surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 89. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Thomas Voorhies officiating.
Roger was born April 20, 1929 and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, spending time on the island of Hokkaido, Japan. He also traveled the world as a Merchant Seaman from the end of World War II until his service in the United States Army. Roger was a retired barber and the former owner of Jolly Roger's Fried Chicken. He was a volunteer fireman for over 20 years, a member of the American Legion and a parishioner and usher of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Roger will be dearly missed by his three sons, Darrell Guillory and wife, Patti of Lafayette, Farrell "Teeny" Guillory and wife, Pam of Eunice and Terrell "Tootie" Guillory and wife, Rachel of Lake Charles; brother-in-law Gilbert Bertrand; eight grandchildren, Kristyn Fuselier and husband, Brian, Phillip Guillory and wife, Lacy, John Seth Guillory and Kasey Atchison, Jennifer Guillory, Jamie Foreman and husband, Jonathan, Alex Guillory, Seth Guillory and Noah Guillory; and six great-grandchildren, Caroline Fuselier, Nick Fuselier, Ann Marie Guillory, Ella Guillory, Jon David Foreman and Luke James Foreman.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Bertrand Guillory, his beloved parents, Draux and Lelma McGee Guillory; four brothers, Lawrence, Wallance, Florence, and Daniel Guillory; and two sisters, Lillian Vidrine and Cora Bergeron.
At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Sunday, February 10th, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Monday, February 11th, from 8:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 5:00 pm Sunday.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 9, 2019