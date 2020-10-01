Franzella Irene Celestine Williams



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 326 S Washington St, Lafayette, for Franzella Irene Celestine Williams, 56, who entered eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020.



Fran was born on June 15, 1964 to Calvin Celestine Sr. and Jessie Mae Ledet Celestine of Lafayette, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Holy Rosary Institute, Class of 1982. Fran married Gilbert Williams of Lafayette in June 1995.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gilbert Williams of Lafayette, LA; one Aunt, Joyce Patterson of Lake Charles, LA; one sister, Iris Celestine Broussard of Lake Charles, LA; five brothers, Tyrus Celestine of Lafayette, LA, Vittorio Celestine (Jackie) of Carencro, LA, Oliver Celestine III (Michelle) of Baton Rouge, LA, Shelton Celestine (Megan) of Lake Charles, LA and Thaddeus Celestine (Denise) of Carencro, LA; a host of nephews & nieces, extended family members, and friends.



Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Celestine Sr. & Jessie Mae Ledet Celestine; her sister, De'Borah Celestine; her brother, Calvin Celestine Jr.; and her daughter, Amber, who was born sleeping.









