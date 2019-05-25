|
|
Fred J. Romero
Lafayette - An 11:00 AM Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Fred J. Romero, 87, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, with his family at his side.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.
Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on May 25, 2019