Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred J. Romero


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred J. Romero Obituary
Fred J. Romero

Lafayette - An 11:00 AM Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Fred J. Romero, 87, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, with his family at his side.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now