Freddie Stelly, Sr.
Rayne - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Freddie J. Stelly, Sr., 91, who passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 7:12 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
Fr. Aaron Melancon, Pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Duson will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in St. Theresa Catholic Church Cemetery.
The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. until 10:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6 o'clock in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 9:00 A.M. until time of services.
Mr. Stelly was a volunteer fireman for the Duson Fire Department from 1962- 1997. He was also employed at the Duson Elementary School as the custodian for thirty seven years.
Survivors include his wife of sixty nine years, Verelin D. Stelly of Duson; two sons, Freddie, Jr. and wife, Karen Stelly of Mire, Mark and wife, Sally Stelly of Breaux Bridge; four daughters, Audrey Stelly of Duson, Gail and husband, Steven Thibodeaux of Morse, Tammy Stelly and companion Floyd Mouton of Duson, and Christy and husband, Michael Briggs of Arnaudville; nineteen grandchildren, twenty seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Mr. Stelly was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Vidrine; one son, Dennis Paul Stelly; one great-granddaughter, Laila Pearl Stutes; one son-in-law, Chester Alleman; his parents, Dennis and Lucille A. Stelly; one brother, Chester Stelly; one sister and one brother-in-law, Rhena and Dominic Lavergne; two nephews, Layne Stelly and Glen Lavergne; one niece, Cindy Hebert.
Pallbearers for the service will be Mark, Brandon, Corey, Nicholas, Sheldon and Chad.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019