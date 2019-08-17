Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
Dr. Gary J. Arnold


1946 - 2019
Dr. Gary J. Arnold Obituary
Dr. Gary J. Arnold

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Delhomme Funeral Home for Dr. Gary J. Arnold, who died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gary J. Arnold was born on September 9, 1946, the son of William F. Arnold and Ethel Landry Arnold. He graduated from the LSU School of Medicine in 1971 and completed his surgical residency in 1975. He began his surgical practice in Lafayette, LA in 1976. After closing his surgical practice in 1993, he became an Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Dr. Arnold was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the Southeastern Surgical Congress, a member of the Louisiana State Medical Society, Lafayette Parish Medical Society, Surgical Association of Louisiana and the James D. Rives Surgical Society. His retirement days were spent enjoying his granddaughters, fishing, and woodturning. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving husband, a caring father, a fun, super-smart PawPaw, a kind, compassionate doctor, and an educator inspiring others through his love of teaching.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dee; his son, Steven; his daughter, Sharon and her husband Vaughan Fontenot; his three granddaughters Eden, Eleanor, and Estelle; and his sister Bonnie Arnold Shaffett.

He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Arnold, and his mother, Ethel Landry Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Nursing.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM on Sunday. Visiting hours will continue on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Arnold family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangement.
Published in the The Advertiser from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
