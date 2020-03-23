|
Gayle "Bay" Boudreaux
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less at one time.
Private Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, for Gayle "Bay" Boudreaux, 77, who died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar, will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Alfred "AJ" Boudreaux of Lafayette; her daughter, Angie Guidry and her husband, Conrad Guidry of Scott; grandson, Ryan Boudreaux and wife, Mia Boudreaux of Youngsville, and great-grandsons, Rylin Boudreaux and Maddox Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lillie Matthews; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and James Mire.
A native of Crowley and a resident of Lafayette, "Bay" as she was known by her loving family and friends, was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Hobbies of Gayle included playing cards, going to casinos or a good visit with family and friends, watching her great-grandson at his sporting events, and attending Mass on Saturday afternoons. She was a secretary for Gulf State Construction for 40 years, retiring in August of 2018.
Pallbearers will be Conrad Guidry, Ryan Boudreaux, Maddox Boudreaux, Jerry Doucet, Nathaniel Doucet, and Andy Thibodeaux.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until time of service.
A Private Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc at 11:15 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020