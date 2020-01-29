|
|
Gayle Marie Martin Hebert
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Gayle Marie Martin Hebert, age 73, who passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott.
Deacon Robert Klingman will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her three sons, Donald L. "Donny" Hebert, Jr. and his wife Jill, Cory J. Hebert and his wife Michele "Nikki", and Jake M. Hebert and his wife Jennifer; her grandchildren, Haley, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Alexandra, Christian, Colby and Tyler; four great-grandchildren; and her cousin and lifelong friend, Kip Bacque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Hebert, Sr.; and her parents, Ceasar J. and Ida Lagneaux Martin.
A resident of Lafayette for most of her life, Gayle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was devoted to her family, loved cooking for friends and traveling. She had a fiery temper and defended the ones she loved passionately. She is loved and will be greatly missed but is now reunited with the love of her life.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020