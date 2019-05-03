|
Gene A. Edwards
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church for Gene A. Edwards, 75, who died on April 23, 2019.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Carl Sonnier and Pastor Emeritus Hillman Sonnier.
Interment will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Scott, LA.
He leaves to celebrate his life his loving wife of 49 years, Trudy Landry Edwards; his children, Randy (Alexis) Edwards, Yvette Stansberry, Jack (Brenda) Stansberry and Satiesha Wesley of Lafayette, LA., Felicia (Gerald) Lowe of Eunice, LA., Angela Thompson of Rantoul, IL., Patrick (Charlotte) Hardy of Norfolk, VA., and Cameron Ryes of Broussard, LA; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Harry (Emma) Edwards and Barbara Edwards of Lafayette, LA., George Edwards of El Paso, LA., Anna (Benjamin) Fontenot of Humble, TX., and Geneva Hall of Dallas, TX.; one sister-in-law, Eliza Landry of Champaign, IL.; a special nephew, Warren (Sandra) Breayne and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelien and Mayea Edwards; daughter, Renee Chapman, grandson, Jackie West, and four sisters, Irene Davis, Mary Lou Jackson, Mary Jane Ned, and Ethel Frank.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Peter Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 3, 2019