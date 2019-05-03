Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Baptist Church
505 N. Washington Street
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Baptist Church
505 N. Washington Street
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene A. Edwards


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gene A. Edwards Obituary
Gene A. Edwards

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church for Gene A. Edwards, 75, who died on April 23, 2019.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Carl Sonnier and Pastor Emeritus Hillman Sonnier.

Interment will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Scott, LA.

He leaves to celebrate his life his loving wife of 49 years, Trudy Landry Edwards; his children, Randy (Alexis) Edwards, Yvette Stansberry, Jack (Brenda) Stansberry and Satiesha Wesley of Lafayette, LA., Felicia (Gerald) Lowe of Eunice, LA., Angela Thompson of Rantoul, IL., Patrick (Charlotte) Hardy of Norfolk, VA., and Cameron Ryes of Broussard, LA; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Harry (Emma) Edwards and Barbara Edwards of Lafayette, LA., George Edwards of El Paso, LA., Anna (Benjamin) Fontenot of Humble, TX., and Geneva Hall of Dallas, TX.; one sister-in-law, Eliza Landry of Champaign, IL.; a special nephew, Warren (Sandra) Breayne and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelien and Mayea Edwards; daughter, Renee Chapman, grandson, Jackie West, and four sisters, Irene Davis, Mary Lou Jackson, Mary Jane Ned, and Ethel Frank.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Peter Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now