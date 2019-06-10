|
Geneva Cormier Bergeron
Lafayette - A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at a time pending in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, for Geneva Cormier Bergeron , 83, who died on Saturday evening, June 8, 2019 at The Ellington of Rayne, where she was a resident for over 10 years.
Interment will be in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.
Geneva "Granny" Bergeron was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life. Granny worked hard at raising her children and loved to dance. She was never afraid to voice her opinion.
Survivors include three daughters, Kattie Hebert and her husband, James of Scott, Amanda Bergeron and her fiance, Jay Tanner of Scott, and Elizabeth "Liz" Bergeron of Lafayette; her son, Jamie Bergeron and fiancee, Rhonda Thompson of Scott; five grandchildren, Brandon Hebert, Taryn Tate, Spencer Tate, Bailey Bergeron, and Jaci Bergeron; three great grandchildren, Collin Hebert, Ty Hebert and Emersyn Maturin.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Harris Bergeron; her companion of 30 years, Oran Richard; daughter, Connie Sue Marie Bergeron; parents, Joseph Olide Cormier and Doris Lavergne Cormier; sisters, Addie Leger and Winnie Guidry; brother, Joseph Olide Cormier, Jr.; three half-brothers, Caliste Cormier, Walter Cormier and Alton Cormier.
Pallbearers will be James Hebert, Brandon Hebert, Jamie Bergeron, Spencer Tate, Jay Tanner, and Rickey Guidry.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM and on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by Dr. Wilton Bergeron Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Geneva's name to Grace Hospice and Palliative Care, 217 Rue Louis XIV, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bergeron family to the nursing staff at the Ellington of Rayne (the former Rayne Guest Home) and the staff of Grace Hospice for their compassion and care. The family would also like to thank Olisea Smith and Patricia Leger for their years of kindness and dedication.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 10, 2019