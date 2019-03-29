|
Genevieve Carpenter
- - With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Genevieve Guillory Carpenter on Sunday, March 24, 2019
Loving wife and devoted mother, Genevieve passed peacefully at her daughters home surrounded by beloved family. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Beulah Guillory and her sister Sarah Guinn. Survived by her faithful husband of 55 years, William Edward "Bill" Carpenter, Jr., and their children, James Edward Carpenter, and Patricia Ann Carpenter.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, Louisiana will conduct Funeral services on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00am.Reception to follow at the Church in Coughlin Hall.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019