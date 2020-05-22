Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
George E. Schwartz


1933 - 2020
George E. Schwartz Obituary
George E. Schwartz

Lafayette - George Edward Schwartz, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Brinkman Schwartz of Lafayette; two daughters, Debbie Domingue of Lafayette, and Julie Cloteaux and her husband James of Lafayette; one son, John E. Schwartz and his wife Laurie of Centennial, CO; one sister, Ann Marquardt of Palatine, IL; one brother, Marvin Schwartz of Grayslake, IL; five grandchildren, Jessica Venable and her husband Jason, Christine Rills, Crystal Burke, Thomas Cloteaux, and Jordan Cloteaux; and six great-grandchildren, John Braun, Jacob Venable, Colin Rills, Josie Venable, Camryn Burke, and Camden Burke.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Margaret and Frank Schwartz; one daughter, Barbara Rills; and one great-grandson, Caiden Burke.

A Veteran of the United States Navy, George is a native of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and has been a resident of Lafayette since 1971. He was the first Owner/ Operator of a McDonald's franchise in Lafayette.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his poker buddies.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the (P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675).

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 22 to May 23, 2020
