George Menard
Breaux Bridge - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for George Menard, Sr., 95, who died peacefully at his home October 19, surrounded by his family.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20th and continue at 7:00 a.m. Monday morning until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening by his sisters-in-law. Sheriff Ronnie Theriot will deliver the eulogy Monday.
Father Stephen Pellesier, Associate Pastor of St. Bernard Church, will officiate at the funeral Mass. Readers will be granddaughters Kacie Breaux and Allie Dore. Gift bearers will be great grandchildren Hayden Berard, Kaisley Devillier and Jace Menard. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Mr. Menard was the first elected Chief of Police in Breaux Bridge, and served in that position for 30 years until his resignation in 1995. He also served as 4th Ward Constable for 8 years from 1953 - 1961, then as City Marshal in Breaux Bridge from 1961 to 1973 prior to his service as Police Chief. He started his role as Chief in 1973 with a 3-man force & one police car and retired with a 17-man force and 6 patrol cars, establishing a strong law enforcement foundation that continues to grow today.
He enjoyed serving the people of Breaux Bridge and worked tirelessly to help those in need. His love of politics led many politicians to his door to ask for his support when running for office. These included candidates for police jury, city council, mayor, sheriff, state legislature, judge and Governor.
He was an honest man who prayed the rosary faithfully every day, reciting a long list of names of family members during these daily prayers to assure that God knew who he was praying for. He was a parishioner of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where he attended weekly Mass, arriving 1 1/2 hours ahead of time so he could recite up to 4 rosaries prior to Mass.
"Chief", as he was affectionately called, enjoyed raising race horses and watching his brothers and nephew train them. He also raised, at one time or other, goats, sheep, chickens and pigs on his "farm". George worked hard all of his life as a farmer with his father and brothers, on the pipelines being built in South Louisiana, then in law enforcement for 42 years. Life dealt a cruel hand to him in his last years, reducing his vision to a minimum and preventing him from driving to the farm to tend to his animals. His love of dancing found him at Pat's Atchafalaya Club on weekends dancing and visiting with his friends.
George was a member of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association and the American Legion, having served in the U.S. Army during World War II, St. Bernard's Holy Name Society, and the Woodmen of the World.
Survivors include five children, Nolan & his spouse Joyce, Georgie Devillier, Ethel Huval, George Jr.(Poncho), and Viola (ShuShu) and her spouse Don; one sister, Rose Savoy(Whitney), one brother, Harold (Barbara); his grandchildren, Cy, Jamie, & Chris Devillier; Brock, Kolin, Camron Menard and Tara Berard; Vince Menard; Sidney, Blake, & Brady Huval; Kasey Breaux, Abbie Mouton, Allie Dore & Kobie Rhodes; 18 great grandchildren; his stepchildren, Liz Landry, Cynthia Dupuis, & Howard Dupuis; 6 step grandchildren, and 14 step great grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Viola LeBlanc Menard, his second wife, Ione Bergeron Dupuis Menard, his parents Clement & Feliciane Champagne Menard, his brothers Wilton, Francis, & Alton (Kye) Menard, his daughter-in-law, Bonnie Pontiff Menard, two sons-in-law, Keith Huval and Jimmie Devillier,1 step grandchild, and 1 step great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Cy & Chris Devillier, Brock, Vince & Kolin Menard, and Sidney Huval. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Brady & Blake Huval, Jamie Devillier, Camron Menard & dear friends, Charlie Thibodeaux and Jerry Frederick.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019