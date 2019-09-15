|
|
George "Pete" Taylor
Farmerville - Funeral services for George "Pete" Taylor, 82, of Farmerville will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Aleck Nyegaard officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill-Taylor Cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Mr. Taylor went to his heavenly home on September 12, 2019. Mr. Taylor enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening and had a special place in his heart for his dogs. He loved the Lord and serving Him at Salem Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was a great dad and grandfather.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Parish Taylor; son, Daniel Allen Taylor; and brother, Rupert Savage.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Joni Janning (William) and Susan Leger (Jason); grandchildren, Morgan Spell (Brandon), Ashley Ortega (Patrick), Ethan Leger (Shannon), Luke Janning, Maddie Leger and Jake Leger; siblings, Charles Savage (Patricia), Faye Giddens (Jesse), Robert Ray Taylor (Deborah) and Joel Taylor (Jamie); and a host of other friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Joel Taylor, Jason Leger, Jake Leger, William Janning, Luke Janning, Brandon Spell, Patrick Ortega and Robert Ray Taylor.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to of Shreveport, La.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 15, 2019