Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in Cathedral of St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, in Lafayette for Georgie E. Coco, who passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. Ms. Georgie was a lifelong resident of Lafayette and worked for many years at Sun Oil company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Valerie Coco and Ruby Hilleguice. Friends of Ms. Georgie are asked to celebrate her life with a visitation at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church from 1:30 PM until the time of services; burial will be in the St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Lourdes Hospice and the many caregivers who cared for her. Personal condolences may be sent to the Coco family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
