|
|
Gerald Meche
Maurice - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Gerald Meche, 80, who passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, September 16th at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice.
Visitation will be observed on Thursday, September 19th from 8:30 am until 10:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette.
Inurnment with military honors will follow at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Rev. Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate, assisted by Father Rene Pellessier of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette and Father Stephen Pellessier of St Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge serving as Co-celebrants.
Gerald is survived by his four sons, Eddie Maurice Meche and his wife Michelle, of Lafayette, Ray Gerard Meche and his wife Jency Nicko Meche, of Lakeland, FL, Don Alex Meche and his wife Samoa Prejean Meche, also of Lafayette and Greg Luke Meche and his wife Kristyn Stansbury Meche, of Lafayette; and two daughters, Lynne Meche Dupuis and her husband Louis F. Dupuis, Jr., Col. (Ret.) USAF of Winter Garden, FL and Gina Louise Meche Boudreaux and her husband, Brian Boudreaux, of Lafayette; sixteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Joseph 'Bleu' Meche and Regina Doucet Meche; and two brothers, John Perry Meche and Forrest Joseph Meche, Jr.
Memorials may be made in Gerald's name to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, (800) 272-3900, .
Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, LA, 70506, (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019