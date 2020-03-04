|
Gerald P. Dugas
Gerald P. Dugas, 72, passed away 2/29/2020 at his home in Lafayette in the presence of his beloved wife, Tonyia, In-laws Linda and Chris.
Mr. Dugas was born December 14, 1947 in Jennings, La to Alcee and Lillian Dugas. He lost the battle to Lou Gehrig's Disease and Frontal Lobe Dimentia.
Gerald enjoyed dancing, kayaking, football, his dogs, yard work and working out at Red's. He was an alumnus of the Class of 1971 from USL.
A memorial celebration of life services will be held in Jennings, LA at Miguez Funeral Home on March 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. with Pastor Ty Moore, Sr officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM.
He is survived by his wife Tonyia Dugas of Lafayette, Four daughters, two sons, several grand children, one sister and three brothers.
In lieu of flowers- as an expression of sympathy and condolence, memorial contributions to assist in funeral costs, etc. may be sent to his widow, Tonyia Dugas, 125 Boulder Dr, Lafayette, La 70508.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 4 to Mar. 22, 2020