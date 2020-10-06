Geraldine Washington
Lafayette - Lafayette: Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:30AM at Family Life Church for Mrs. Geraldine Washington.
Interment will be held at Fountain Memorial Cemetery following the funeral.
On Monday, September 21, 2020, Geraldine Washington, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Geraldine Dugas Washington was born on November 5, 1945 in Lafayette, LA to Leslie Dugas Sr. and Dora Senegal Dugas. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1967, and practiced nursing for 33 years. She also received a doctorate degree in Theology from the Christian Life School of Theology in 2007. After her retirement, she worked at A Pregnancy Center and Clinic which provides resources to pregnant women as an alternative to abortion.
On February 14, 1968, she married Carroll Jack Washington, Sr. They were blessed with four children Pamela, Carroll Jack Jr., Kevin, and Octave.
Geraldine had a passion for prayer and giving. She loved praying for her patients, parents who had lost children and anyone who would request prayer. She volunteered at the Faith Cathedral Healing Room in New Iberia for many years. She was a member of the intercessory prayer team of the Family Life Church of Lafayette, LA. For several years, Geraldine scheduled weekly appointments to pray with each of her five grandchildren. In an effort to share the Gospel she would ask everyone who entered her home if they had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a long-time sponsor for World Vision supporting at least thirty children over 42 years. She volunteered at the Lafayette Public Library, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana, various homeless feeding programs, nursing home visitation, facilitated bible studies, and Children's Church at Faith Cathedral. She published the book "Tragedies and Trials are God's Perfect Work" that documents God's sovereignty during the deaths of two of her children in 1980 and her husband in 1990.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll, her children Kevin and Octave, her parents Leslie Sr. and Dora Dugas, her siblings Dora Johnson, Dalton Dugas, and Adam Dugas. She is survived by her children Pamela and her husband John Blakeslee, and Carroll Jack and his wife Trinia Washington, her grandchildren Cecilia Blakeslee, Teresa Blakeslee, Malachi Washington, Kevin Blakeslee, and Kaitlyn Washington, her siblings Annie Pearl Hull and her husband Dolphus, Gerald Dugas and his wife Minnie, Christopher Dugas and his wife Brenda, Alfred Dugas and his wife Dorothy, Cheryl Noel and her husband Waynne, and Leslie Dugas, Jr and his wife Mary as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A Family Gathering will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of service at 10:30AM at Family Life Church.
Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette La 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the World Vision Fund https://www.worldvision.org/