Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Jules Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jules Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Clooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry Clooney


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerry Clooney Obituary
Gerry Clooney

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church for Gerry Clooney, 88, who passed away on November 18, 2019 at her residence.

Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor, will be Celebrant of the Mass.

Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Gerry, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Mephew Guidry and the former Mabel Gallagher.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ernie Clooney; children, Colleen Clooney, William Clooney (Cory), Kathy Mendez (Salvador), Nancy Terhune (Barclay), Robert Clooney, and Carolyn Gray (Quinn); 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one brother, Richard Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Barbara Guidry and one brother, Terry Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Jules Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:30 am until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her memory, may be made to The at kidney.org.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Clooney family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -