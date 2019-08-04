|
|
Gertrude Doerle
New Iberia - New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Gertrude Dugas Doerle, 94, who passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rev. Brent Smith will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at St. Peter Catholic Church, 108 E. St. Peter Street, in New Iberia, on Tuesday from 8:30 am until 10:00 am.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Doerle was born on February 27, 1925 to the late Husville and Therese Derousselle Dugas.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Doerle Schumacher and husband Dr. William "Kip" Schumacher, and Barbara Doerle Woodburn and husband Robert "Woody" Woodburn; sons, Paul A. Doerle, Jr. and wife Mindy Bixler Doerle, and Gordon Doerle; grandchildren, Chad Woodburn, Ashley Woodburn Boudreaux and husband Joey, Jacob Doerle and wife Kecia, Chase Doerle and wife Lacey, Dustin Ray, Cody Ray, Erica Doerle Ray, Jennifer Doerle Beaullieu and husband Paul, Gordy Doerle and wife Rebecca, Avery Doerle and wife Jennifer, Caroline Doerle Bouy and husband Jesse; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul A. Doerle, Sr.; son, Frank E. Doerle brother, Lawrence Dugas; and a sister, Velma Dugas.
Pallbearers will be Chad Woodburn, Jacob Doerle, Chase Doerle, Gordy Doerle, Cody Ray, and Avery Doerle.
Honorary pallbearers include Dr. William "Kip" Schumacher, and Robert "Woody" Woodburn.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Doerle Family to her wonderful team of nurses, sitters, and employees who cared for her daily in recent years, Julia Chaney, R.N., Amanda Jakabffy, R.N., and Maxine Randall, Marilyn Rochelle, Paula Jackson, Roshandra Batiste, Rose Batiste, Nina Lasalle, Lois Lively, Ethel Gray, JoAnne Williams, Grace Hospice and Jeanne LeBlanc Hospice nurse, and a special thank you in memory of Janice Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, 432 Bank Avenue, New Iberia, LA 70560, or a .
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 4, 2019