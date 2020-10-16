Gervis Zerangue
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Gervis Zerangue, 76, who passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Paul Broussard will officiate the funeral ceremony. Interment will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Opelousas immediately following the service.
Visitation hours will be observed on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Gervis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marie Jeannette Breaux Zerangue of Lafayette; one daughter, Robin Zerangue Sylvester and her husband Todd Sylvester of Katy, TX; two sons, Garrett Gervis Zerangue and his wife Paige Breaux Zerangue of Breaux Bridge, LA, and Gregory Gervis Zerangue and his companion Bridget Meche of Lafayette, LA; his grandchildren, Tristin Renee' Sylvester Marcks and her spouse Heather Marcks of Magnolia, TX, Travis Oneil Sylvester and his spouse Brenna Kuithe Sylvester of Katy, TX, Dannyn Garrett Zerangue and his spouse Jessica Quinn Zerangue of Las Vegas, NV, Margaret Elise Zerangue of Breaux Bridge, LA, Elizabeth Marie Zerangue of Breaux Bridge, LA, Annaclaire Catherine Zerangue of Lafayette, LA, Dustin Alexander Breaux of Lafayette, LA, and Autumn Nicole Breaux Armentor of Baton Rouge, LA; four sisters-in law, Patricia Ann Breaux Richard of Arnaudville, LA, Mayra B. Davidson and her husband Paul Davidson of Jasper, TX, Doris Quebedeaux Zerangue of Arnaudville, LA, and Mary Helen Breaux Mako and her husband Thomas Mako of Lafayette, LA; one brother-in-law, Ronald Breaux and his wife Sandra Breaux of Lafayette, LA; his numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine companion, Zeke Zerangue.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gervis Gerard Zerangue; his parents, Elise Gauthreaux Zerangue and Alton Joseph Zerangue, Sr.; his mother-in-law, Rena Leger Breaux; his father-in-law, Joseph Oneil Breaux; two brothers, Leroy Joseph Zerangue and Alton Joseph Zerangue, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Alice Kidder Zerangue; and two brothers-in-law, Kenneth John Simon and Joseph Oscar "J.O." Richard, Jr.
Gervis worked for the Lafayette Police Department for 20 years, starting in October 1966 until he retired in 1986. At the time of his retirement he was Assistant Chief of the Police Department. He attended various training seminars while a police officer and graduated from the FBI National Training Academy. After his retirement from the Police Department, he simultaneously worked for several years at Hub City Ford and Petroleum Helicopters International before ultimately returning to his passion of law enforcement with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, where he retired with 12 years of service.
In Gervis' free time he enjoyed motorcycle riding, working on cars, camping, and was an avid photographer.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Breaux, Paul Davidson, Tom Mako, Todd Simon, Todd Sylvester, Travis Sylvester, Dannyn Zerangue, Garrett Zerangue, Gregory Zerangue, and Keith Zerangue.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Michael Prejean, and the nurses and staff at NSI Hospice for their compassion and excellent care.
