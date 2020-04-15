|
Gilbert Williams
New Orleans
Gilbert Williams, born November 7, 1935, known to family and friends as "51, or Uncle Gil, or Mr. G ", departed this life on April 2, 2020 at 11:44am. He was 84 years old and a native of Lafayette, LA but a resident of New Orleans, LA for over 60 years. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Gwendolyn Brown, his brother, Gobb ( Ruby ) Williams, his children, Regina ( Anthony ) Walker, LaTicha ( Freddy ) Perry, Barry Williams, all of Liberty , TX, Butch St. Julien of Delcambre, LA, Stephanie Cross of Baytown , TX, Bridgette Ivory of California, Shaun Anderson of New Orleans, LA, Nicole ( Shennen ) Lee of Lafayette, LA, Antoinette and Takiwa Washington of Houston, TX, and Leonard Barnes Jr. of Atlanta, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Monique Williams, his brothers, Herbert, Clifton, and Anthony, all of Lafayette, LA, his sisters, Joyce Guidry, Mary Williams, Mary ( sis ) Richard, Betty-Jean Livings, and Mary Elizabeth ( Tissie ) Williams, and his son, Andrus Jennings. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A private service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetary of New Orleans.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020