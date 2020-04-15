Services
Charbonnet Family Services- East
9200 I-10 Service Road
New Orleans, LA 70128
(504) 581-4411
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Williams Obituary
Gilbert Williams

New Orleans -

Gilbert Williams, born November 7, 1935, known to family and friends as "51, or Uncle Gil, or Mr. G ", departed this life on April 2, 2020 at 11:44am. He was 84 years old and a native of Lafayette, LA but a resident of New Orleans, LA for over 60 years. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Gwendolyn Brown, his brother, Gobb ( Ruby ) Williams, his children, Regina ( Anthony ) Walker, LaTicha ( Freddy ) Perry, Barry Williams, all of Liberty , TX, Butch St. Julien of Delcambre, LA, Stephanie Cross of Baytown , TX, Bridgette Ivory of California, Shaun Anderson of New Orleans, LA, Nicole ( Shennen ) Lee of Lafayette, LA, Antoinette and Takiwa Washington of Houston, TX, and Leonard Barnes Jr. of Atlanta, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Monique Williams, his brothers, Herbert, Clifton, and Anthony, all of Lafayette, LA, his sisters, Joyce Guidry, Mary Williams, Mary ( sis ) Richard, Betty-Jean Livings, and Mary Elizabeth ( Tissie ) Williams, and his son, Andrus Jennings. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A private service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetary of New Orleans.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -