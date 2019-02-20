|
|
Gladys B. Trahan
Maurice - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Mrs. Gladys Cecile Trahan, 93, who passed away on February 19, 2019 at her residence.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019