|
|
Gladys Brenke
Lafayette - Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jules Catholic Church (116 Saint Jules St., Lafayette, LA 70506) for Gladys Brenke, age 82, who passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette.
Interment will be held in Evangeline Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Giftbearers will be Morgan Brenke, Caroline Knight and Rebecca Ratcliff. Readers will be Karen Clark and Tommy Smith.
Gladys Brenke, the former Gladys Bustamante, was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela and resided in Lafayette since 1970. She was the daughter of Alfredo Bustamante and the former Elisa Willson. She was the youngest of eight siblings: four brothers, Alfredo Bustamante, Jr, Julio Bustamante, David Bustamante and Gustavo Bustamante; and three sisters, Margarita Bustamante, Mireya Bustamante and Elsa Bustamante Fossi, all of whom have preceded her in death.
Mrs. Brenke graduated from Colegio de la Presentación High School in Maracaibo, Venezuela, attended the Semple School in New York City, and received an Associate Degree from Penn Hall Jr. College in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
After her successful college years, she began her tenure as a Bilingual Interpreter and was employed as a Bilingual Secretary for East-West Oil Tools in Maracaibo, Venezuela in the early sixties. She later moved to Houston, Texas in 1963 and was employed as a Bilingual Secretary for the Superior Oil Company, International Division.
In 1964, Mrs. Brenke married Clarence "Ed" Brenke and together they lived in Bogota, Columbia until 1965 where Ed was employed for an oilfield service company. In 1966 they moved to Victoria, Texas and in 1967 to Houston, Texas. She was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana since 1970 and proudly became a United States Citizen, a country she loved so much, and often said she was an "adopted Cajun". Gladys and Ed celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on August 23, 2019.
Mrs. Brenke established Bilingual Consultant, Inc., a language service company, in 1987. She served over thirty years as a Spanish-English Translator and Consultant for the United States Federal Court System, and the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge. She also served as an Interpreter and Translator for the Immigration Court in Oakdale, Louisiana, the United States Probation Office, Louisiana State Courts in Lafayette and surrounding parishes, as well as for numerous clients in the legal, medical, oilfield and commercial business industries. She was the office manager for Brenke Engineering and Consulting Company from 1981 to 2014.
Mrs. Brenke was a parishioner of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was an associate member of the American Translation Association and the National Association of Judiciary Interpreters and Translators, member of the Martin Garden Club, now extinct, and was very involved in the beautification of Martin Park where she had the subdivision included in the Christmas Trail of Lights. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking and fishing but most of all, gatherings with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-five years, Clarence "Ed" Brenke; one son, Charles Edward Brenke; one daughter, Anna Christine "Tina" Brenke all of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Brennen Charles Brenke, Morgan Kate Brenke and Dylan Charles Dartez; one great grandson, Cody "Co-Co" Brenke; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Jules Catholic Church (116 Saint Jules St., Lafayette, LA 70506).
The family requests visiting hours be observed at St. Jules Catholic Church (116 Saint Jules St., Lafayette, LA 70506) from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Brennen Brenke, Dylan Dartez, Charles Smith and Chris Meche.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019