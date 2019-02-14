|
Glenda Alexander-Bruno
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church for Glenda Alexander-Bruno, 62, who died February 10, 2019 at her residence.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Anthony Anala, SVD.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Kashall Alexander, Meshell Alexander, Jessica Alexander; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Albertha Martin, Francine Mitchell; brothers, Ernest Narcisse, Earl Narcisse, Wilson Mitchell, John Mitchell and Ronald Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bruno; mother and father, Evelyn and Wilson Mitchell; brothers, Steve, Samuel and Willie Mitchell; sisters, Loretta Logan and Judy Ann Mitchell.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019