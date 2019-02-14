Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Alexander-Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Alexander-Bruno


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda Alexander-Bruno Obituary
Glenda Alexander-Bruno

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church for Glenda Alexander-Bruno, 62, who died February 10, 2019 at her residence.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Anthony Anala, SVD.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Kashall Alexander, Meshell Alexander, Jessica Alexander; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Albertha Martin, Francine Mitchell; brothers, Ernest Narcisse, Earl Narcisse, Wilson Mitchell, John Mitchell and Ronald Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bruno; mother and father, Evelyn and Wilson Mitchell; brothers, Steve, Samuel and Willie Mitchell; sisters, Loretta Logan and Judy Ann Mitchell.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.