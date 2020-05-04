|
Glenda Tynes Jarrell
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less per visitation.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Lafayette for Glenda Tynes Jarrell, age 84, who passed away at Naomi Heights Nursing Home in Alexandria on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Survivors include her daughters, Teri Jarrell Comeaux and her husband Herb, and Tiffany Jarrell Sene; her son, William "Steve" Jarrell; six grandchildren, Jason Lane and wife Lindsey, Jonathan Lane and wife Chelsea, Kylie Jarrell, Macie Jarrell, Parker Sene, and Heather Sellers and husband Clint; and her six great grandchildren, Caroline, Christian, Jaxson, Hunter, Brady, and Ava.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Monroe "Bill" Jarrell; her parents, James Herman Tynes and Margaret Parker Tynes; her brother, James Warren Tynes; and her sons in law, David Allen Sene and William Davis Lane.
Glenda was born February 8, 1936 in Burns, Oregon. She was raised in Poplarville, Mississippi where she was a cheerleader, majorette, and played basketball at Poplarville High School. While attending Pearl River Jr. College, she met the love of her life, Bill Jarrell. After marriage, they raised their family in Alexandria and Lafayette, making Lafayette their home for the next 50 years. Glenda loved volunteering at UMC Hospital in the gift shop, designing floral arrangements for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time at their camp on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and loved traveling with Bill in their RV around the country as well as vacations taken to foreign countries. She will be truly missed by the many that loved her.
Memorial contributions can be made in Glenda Jarrell's name to the , the , or .
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Jarrell family to the staff of Naomi Heights Nursing Home and St. Joseph's Hospice in Alexandria for their care and compassion during Glenda's time of need.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
