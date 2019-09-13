Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
300 Pere Megret St
Abbeville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Glenn P. Hebert

Glenn P. Hebert Obituary
Glenn P. Hebert

Abbeville - A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Glenwood Paul Hebert, 78, who died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the services.

Glenn was owner of Emerald Correctional Management and served as Chairman of the Board of Emerald Companies, Inc. He served as Chief Civil Deputy for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office under the bureau of former Sheriff Ray LeMaire. Glenn had no enemy; he was very affectionate person and cared for everyone.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Rachael Hebert of Lafayette; two daughters, Glenda Michelle Hebert of New Iberia, and Doyle Jones of Lafayette; grandson, Gavin Jones of Lafayette; and Donald Hebert and his wife Janet of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Senus Hebert and the former Vivian Bergeron; brother, Roy Hebert; and daughter, Donna Mayeux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St, Abbeville, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
