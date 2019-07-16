Services
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
Lafayette - Gloria Faith Hodges entered God's Court with praise on July 11, 2019 at her home in Lafayette, Louisiana following a lengthy illness. Visitation and Services to be held at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry Street in Lafayette on Saturday, July 20th. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Fountain Memorial Gardens, 1010 Pandora St. Lafayette, Louisiana. View the full obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA 70506 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on July 16, 2019
