Gloria Faith Hodges
Lafayette - Gloria Faith Hodges entered God's Court with praise on July 11, 2019 at her home in Lafayette, Louisiana following a lengthy illness. Visitation and Services to be held at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry Street in Lafayette on Saturday, July 20th. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Fountain Memorial Gardens, 1010 Pandora St. Lafayette, Louisiana. View the full obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, LA 70506 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on July 16, 2019