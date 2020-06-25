Gloria Frost Anderson
Lafayette - Gloria Frost Anderson passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
A native Texan, Gloria became a Lafayette resident in 1979. She moved from Beaumont, TX, along with her daughter Jan and her son Scott, to pursue a business opportunity in the newly opened Acadiana Mall. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Gloria purchased the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in the mall, renaming it Frost Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio. Working side by side with her daughter Jan, she grew the business to become the number one Merle Norman franchise in the world in 2001, eclipsing over 3,000 other studios. Her customers were like family to her, and remained her lifelong friends. Throughout her Merle Norman career, Gloria repetitively received awards and recognition from the corporate hierarchy. From 1985 to 1990, Gloria owned the United Colors of Benetton, and worked alongside Jan and Scott to become one of the top stores in the USA.
In 2001, Gloria was recognized as one of Lafayette's most influential businesswomen honored by the Women Who Mean Business Awards.
Most of all, Gloria loved spending time with her family and friends. Many of her best times were spent among her friends and admirers while lunching and solving the world's problems at La Fonda, Don's Seafood Hut, and the City Club of River Ranch. She was an avid LSU football fan! In what would become the final year of her life, she was thrilled to watch her team go undefeated and win the national championship. She firmly believed it was the greatest college football team ever, and she never tired of celebrating that fact.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Jan Frost Williams and her husband, Dr. Charles Bruce Williams of Lafayette and her son, Scott Jackson Frost and his wife, Elizabeth Ellison Frost of New Orleans.
She was preceded in death in 1973 by her first husband, Lemuel Jackson Frost, the father of her children. Her beloved husband of 8 years, Col. Wayne Cupp Anderson, Jr. died in 2016.
The family wishes to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Gloria and her family. Gloria was especially grateful for the professional advice, kindness, and friendship of her dear friends, Rodney Savoy and Ted W. Hoyt.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, a private service for family only will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gloria's name to a charity of your choice.
Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.