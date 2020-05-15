|
Gloria Trahan Linton
Lafayette - Lafayette: Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mrs. Gloria Trahan Linton.
Interment will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery following the funeral.
Mrs. Gloria Trahan Linton was born in Rayne, LA on March 17, 1934 to loving parents, Clifton Trahan and Annie Sellers Trahan. She later married Emmette James Jacob, Sr. and together they had three children, Paula, Myra and Emmette, Jr. Early in her career, Gloria was a Head Start teacher in Acadia Parish. It was there that she gained an appreciation for young children and decided to continue with a career in Education. She attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana and achieved her Masters Degree in Home Economics, and a Master's +30 in Administration. She was a classroom teacher for several years in Lafayette Parish schools. She had a brief career at Grambling State University as a Coordinator of Counselors for Special Services. Her concerns for children and young adults who came from troubled families, or who had emotional problems, lead her into the field of Guidance Counseling. She returned to Lafayette and worked as a Guidance Counselor in the school system. Mrs. Linton retired from the Lafayette Parish School Board after more than 40 years of service.
Throughout her life, she volunteered her time and was a member of many community organizations including the Committee to restore Holy Rosary Institute, Creole, Inc., and The NAACP, just to mention a few. She had a passion for community service and believed in social justice for all. Her favorite singer was Nat King Cole and she greatly and enjoyed singing along with him on Alexa. Gloria loved to cook and have family around her. One of her dreams in life was to travel to the Country of Ireland, and she was fortunate to have the opportunity to do that with her daughter Myra. She was a devout member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for many years.
Mrs. Linton is survived by her three children, Paula Jacob Kraft of Baton Rouge, LA, Myra Gloria Jacob of Atlanta, GA, and Emmette James Jacob, Jr. of Breaux Bridge, LA., her grand children, Kirstin Kraft Glover of Oak Park, IL and Jacob Francis Kraft of Baton Rouge, LA, and her great-granddaughter Grace Glover of Oak Park, IL, her sister Jane Trahan Johnson of Houston, TX, her beloved Goddaughter Connie Freeman, and a wealth of other family members.
Mrs. Linton was preceded in death by her parents and her 4 brothers, Daniel, Lloyd, J.C. and Denson.
Mrs. Gloria Trahan Linton returned to her heavenly home and God loving arms on May 14, 2020 at 12:32 a.m.
Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette La 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 15 to May 17, 2020