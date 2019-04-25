|
|
Gordon David Reinhold
Lafayette - Gordon David Reinhold, 53, of Lafayette, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 27th at Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Lafayette.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Angel Reinhold; their two daughters, Karina Reinhold and Kandiss Reinhold; his mother, Rosa Reinhold; his sister, Danita Caillet and her husband, Michael; his brother, Marcus Reinhold and his wife Jeanne; and many loving nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dietmar Reinhold; and grandparents, Johanna and Kurt Reinhold.
Gordon was born August 23, 1965 in Fort Polk, Louisiana to Dietmar and Rosa Reinhold. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1988 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. Gordon was employed as a service engineer at Altec Inc and was a member of Society of Petroleum Engineers since 2006.
Gordon was a loving son, father, brother, and friend to everyone that had the pleasure of crossing his path. He loved playing sports along with watching his favorite teams; LSU and Saints. He loved to travel and explore nature. His joyous laugh will be greatly missed. Always on our minds and forever in our heart.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2019