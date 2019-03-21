|
|
Gordon Jules Roger
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at a 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, for Gordon Jules Roger, 70, who passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend William Schambough, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, will conduct funeral services.
Survivors include, his daughters, Christina Roger Bourque and her husband, Wayland, and their children, Morgan and Madison, and Elizabeth Kay Roger, and her three children, Landyn, Laikyn, and Logan Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Weston Roger and his wife, Miranda, and their daughters, Mechelle and Jessica.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Verna Mae "Becky" Becker and Theophile Roger; his sister, Denise Marie Roger; his maternal grandparents, Marie Holier Becker and her husband, Gordon Becker; his paternal grandparents, Marie Sonnier Roger and her husband, Jules Roger, and the mother of his children, Virginia "Ginger" Marie Warnke.
Gordon graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966. He attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana on a partial track and baseball scholarship, leaving in June of 1968 to join the Navy. During his time in the military he completed BUD's and was assigned to Inshore Underwater Warfare Group Two (Seal Team 1). He was then sent to Vietnam where he completed two tours. He was heavily decorated and received a Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts. He then joined the Army National Guard, after 26 years of combined Military Service with the Navy and Army, and he retired with the Rank of Captain.
Gordon worked in all facets of the mortgage industry for over 50 years. He loved camping, fishing, and all sports. His favorite times and best memories were taking his wife and children fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. He also loved going fishing with his father to Henderson, LA and other offshore outings.
There is no good-bye, only LOVE… Love always until we see each other again…
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Friday evening at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Gordon Jules Roger's name to Foundation, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256, www.woundedwarrierproject.org
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Roger family to the Doctors and Staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019