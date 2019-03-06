Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Conques
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Conques


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Conques Obituary
Grace Conques

Lafayette - Grace Broussard Conques, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2019. She was the loving mother of Steven Conques (Loretta) of New Orleans and Charles Conques of Lafayette. She was the beloved grandmother of Rachel Conques Holland (Matthew), Christine Conques, Brett Topey (Devon Anderson) and Brannon Topey Cooper (Jon). She is also survived by her sister Norma Lee Segura, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years August Conques, and her cherished baby boy Thomas Glenn Conques. Also preceded in death by her parents Willie and Annise Broussard, and siblings Ruby Dartez, Hazel Verot, Annie Mae Mock, Louis Broussard and Connie Stone. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, she was a parishioner of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers in Lafayette. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Delhomme Funeral Home. Internment following at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to express its love and appreciation to caregivers Zipporah Smith, Brittany Smith and Barbara Stewart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Diner, Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Personal condolences may be sent to the Conques family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
Download Now