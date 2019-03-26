|
|
Grace Schexnayder Poirier
Lafayette - Mrs. Grace Schexnayder Poirier, age 86, of Lafayette, passed away in the afternoon of Saturday, March 24th 2019. She was in the presence of her family by her side.
Grace was born on May 6, 1932, a native of Louisiana. She is the daughter of the late Sosthene and Olita Schexynader. Grace is an alumni of the class 51' from Scott High School.
Grace met Claude Poirier and fell in love. They married and together, Grace and Claude had 2 sons Paul and his wife, Gwen and Ralph; 3 daughters, Jennifer and her husband, Kenneth, Claudette and her husband, Larry and Claudia. Grace and Claude were blessed with 11 grandchildren: Jeremy Poirier, Brandon Poirier, Mason Poirier, Kamie Poirier, Twila Trahan Holmes, Nathanael Trahan, Marcus Trahan, Trent Rills, Jessica Dupont and Conlan Caldwell. Mrs. Grace was also blessed with seeing and caring for 12 great-grandchildren: Collin Poirier, Bailee Mire, Justyn Poirier, Kaiden Poirier, Caleb Poirier, Annie Poirier, Cason Poirier, Scout Holmes, Fox Holmes, Slate Trahan, Silas Trahan and Milo Trahan; and one brother, Andrus Schexnayder and his wife, Geraldine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Poirier; her grandson, Cody Poirier; and her parents, Sosthene and Olita Schexynader
Grace loved to "love" people. Her humble spirit touched the lives of many. Grace, a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, treasured her family and embraced every moment they shared. Her role as "Maw-Maw Grace" brought her grandchildren and great-grandchildren joy and love, and filled her heart with just as much as they gave her. Being a farm girl at heart, "Maw Maw Grace" was always ready with a bowl of "coush-coush" and a large warm hug. She had a passion for gardening and loved to share that passion with those around her.
For years, Grace cared for children in her home daycare. From there, she went on to work as a caregiver for infants and toddlers for over 20 years in a local childcare facility. She loved watching the children play and grow. Most of all, Grace loved her family instilling in her children, strong family values. She never met someone she didn't love or care for. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton.
Reverend William Schambough, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Ellen Bayless and Twila Trahan. Eulogist will be Pastor Joe Cormier. Karen Broussard, organist and soloist, will sing for the services, "Amazing Grace", "Ave Maria", "The Old Rugged Cross", and "If You Could See Me Now".
Pallbearers will be, Jeremy Poirier, Brandon Poirier, Mason Poirier, Nathanael Trahan, Marcus Trahan, and Trent Rills. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Trahan and Larry Dupont.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM and will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
