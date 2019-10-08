|
|
Gussie Hebert
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Gussie Hebert, 81, who died October 7, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Clifton Labbe', SVD.
Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Emma Malveaux Hebert; sister, Ethel Belmar of Springfield, NY; brothers, Adam King Hebert and Ordley Hebert, Jr., all of Lafayette, LA and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ordley Hebert, Sr.; his mother, Lottie Huntsberry Hebert; two brothers, Roland Hebert and Lloyd Hebert.
The Hebert Family would like to thank Dr. Gupta, the Staff at Fresenius Medical Care North Lafayette and Acadian Ambulance for their services.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019