Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Resources
More Obituaries for Gussie Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gussie Hebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gussie Hebert Obituary
Gussie Hebert

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Gussie Hebert, 81, who died October 7, 2019 at his residence.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Clifton Labbe', SVD.

Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Emma Malveaux Hebert; sister, Ethel Belmar of Springfield, NY; brothers, Adam King Hebert and Ordley Hebert, Jr., all of Lafayette, LA and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ordley Hebert, Sr.; his mother, Lottie Huntsberry Hebert; two brothers, Roland Hebert and Lloyd Hebert.

The Hebert Family would like to thank Dr. Gupta, the Staff at Fresenius Medical Care North Lafayette and Acadian Ambulance for their services.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gussie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now