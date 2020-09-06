Gussie Mae LeBlanc
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette SOUTHSIDE location, for Miss Gussie Mae LeBlanc, age 87, who passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence in Judice.
Entombment will be in St. Basil Mausoleum.
Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her sister, Sabel Guidry and her husband Nolan "Crip" Guidry; her sister in law, Earline LeBlanc; her niece, Danette Stutes; and her nephews, Leonard, Todd, Chad, Stacy Paul, and Daniel Guidry, and Dirk LeBlanc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude LeBlanc, Sr. and Electa Boudreaux LeBlanc; her brother, Claude LeBlanc, Jr.; and her nephews, Damian Guidry and Douglas LeBlanc.
Gussie was a resident of Judice all of her life. She graduated from the Louisiana Deaf School in Baton Rouge in 1955. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 5:00 PM in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Gussie LeBlanc's name to Acadian Hospice, lhcgroup.com/locations/acadian-hospice/#
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeBlanc family to Total Home Care, Acadian Hospice, and Gussie's caretakers, Sharon, Joyce, and Marilyn.
