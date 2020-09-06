1/1
Gussie Mae LeBlanc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gussie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gussie Mae LeBlanc

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette SOUTHSIDE location, for Miss Gussie Mae LeBlanc, age 87, who passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence in Judice.

Entombment will be in St. Basil Mausoleum.

Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her sister, Sabel Guidry and her husband Nolan "Crip" Guidry; her sister in law, Earline LeBlanc; her niece, Danette Stutes; and her nephews, Leonard, Todd, Chad, Stacy Paul, and Daniel Guidry, and Dirk LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude LeBlanc, Sr. and Electa Boudreaux LeBlanc; her brother, Claude LeBlanc, Jr.; and her nephews, Damian Guidry and Douglas LeBlanc.

Gussie was a resident of Judice all of her life. She graduated from the Louisiana Deaf School in Baton Rouge in 1955. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and will be deeply missed.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 5:00 PM in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gussie LeBlanc's name to Acadian Hospice, lhcgroup.com/locations/acadian-hospice/#

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeBlanc family to Total Home Care, Acadian Hospice, and Gussie's caretakers, Sharon, Joyce, and Marilyn.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved