Hardy L. Duhon
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Hardy L. Duhon, 76, who died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette.
Interment will be in the Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the services.
Survivors include his wife, Maudrey Dronet Duhon; four children, Dena Shea and husband Fred, Blake Duhon and his wife Marlene, Wendy Barrilleaux and her husband Keith and Laura Gaspard and her husband Neil; grandchildren, Craig Faul, Tiffany Bearb, Ashley Barrilleaux, Tyler Barrilleaux, Amber Gaspard, Tristan Gaspard, Shane Gautreaux and Jeff Trahan; great grandchildren, Hunter Fontenot, Landon Reed, Ethan Faul, Charlee Faul, Aubrey Faul, Taylen Gautreaux, Veya Roger, Ashlynn Trahan and Saige Trahan; great great grandchildren, Ahnaliis and Anderson Gautreaux; one sister, Jeanne D. Guidry and one brother, Kermit Duhon and his wife, Margaret Duhon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Obrey Duhon and Laura Broussard Duhon and one sister, Flo D. Menard.
A native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, LA, Hardy was the son of the late Obrey Duhon and Laura Broussard Duhon. He and his wife, Maudrey, were founders of Hardy's Cleaners. Hardy was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was a member of the Lafayette Parish Jaycees and served on the board of directors of Vermilion River Planning Commission and Lafayette Tourism Commission. Through his leadership he renewed ancestral relationships by arranging the Acadians of Lafayette and Nova Scotia to meet annually, which still goes on today. Hardy enjoyed family and traveling more than anything else. Keeping up the family property was a "pleasant" chore along with his strip mall. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and lifelong friend to all.
Pallbearers will be Blake Duhon, Fred Shea, Keith Barrilleaux, Neil Gaspard, Craig Faul and Tyler Barrilleaux.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Gautreaux, Jeff Trahan, Taylen Gautreaux and Tristan Gaspard.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 11:00 A.M. until time of services.
A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 2:00 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
The Duhon family would like to give special thanks to the caring staff of Amedisys Hospice Care and Leading Health for the loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Hardy L. Duhon name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 <https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate
>
