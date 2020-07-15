Harold Brashear
Lafayette - Graveside services for Harold Brashear, 91, will be held on, Friday July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lafayette Memorial Park with Pastor Weldon Moak officiating.
Harold was a native of Diboll Texas and a resident of Lafayette. He passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020 at his residence. His body simply gave out after almost 92 years. He was employed in the oilfield for 30 years until his retirement 1985. Harold loved fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his two daughters Teresa B. and her husband Errol J. Robichaux of Broussard, Belinda B. and her husband Kirk Thibodeaux of Broussard; three sons, Thomas and his wife Linda Brashear of Arnaudville, Doyle Brashear of Lafayette and Brian and his husband Jeremy Brashear of Lafayette. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jerred and his wife Connie Brashear, Derek and his wife Sy Brashear, Kris Brashear all of Arnaudville, Holly and her husband Justin Sain of Bossier LA, Stephanie and her husband Kevin Robinson, Courtney and her husband Michael Aymond and Lani Robichaux, all of Broussard; his great grandchildren Harrison, Emerson, Gabby, Parker, Jonah, Sophia, Jasper, and Brodey Brashear, Morgan and Macy Sain, Parker and Evelyn Robinson and Paige Aymond.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife Charlene Turner Brashear;his parents Johnny and Ollie Warner Brashear, and his three brothers Tip, Snookie, and Benny Brashear.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny, Martin, Chip, Kevin, Derek, and Kris Brashear.
The Brashear family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for the great can given to Mr. Harold in his final day.
Condolences may be sent to the Brashear family at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy. 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements