Harold (Hoobie) Daniels
Harold (Hoobie) Daniels

Harold (Hoobie) Daniels, 64, of West Fork, Arkansas passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. His devoted wife of 36 years, Carmen was by his side.

Left to mourn his passing are his Mother, Hazle, Richton, Ms., brother, Dan and wife, Jenny, Richton, MS., sister Denise and husband, Anthony, Ridgeland, MS, Mother-in-law. Flo Meaux, Lafayette, LA, sisters -in-law, Cassandra and husband, Matthew, Albuquerque, NM, Roxanne Meaux, Lafayette, LA, Melanie Meaux, Quitman, TX, and several neices and nephews.

Hoobie was an avid bass guitarist and since his retirement from the corporate world several years ago, played with bands in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennesee and Oklahoma..

He was dearly loved and will be tremendously missed by all who knew him.




Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

