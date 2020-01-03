|
Harold Diamond
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lafayette for Harold Israel Diamond, who went peacefully into the Father's presence at the age of 83.
Reverend Tim Hisaw will conduct the funeral services.
His burial will take place in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Centerville, LA on Thursday at 2:30 PM.
Born on August 9, 1936, to Ernest and Rachel Mire Diamond, Harold was raised in Centerville, Louisiana. He graduated from Centerville High School, where he was a track star and met his wife, Betty Kennedy. Together they raised two daughters and one son.
As a veteran of the U.S. Army from November of 1959 to February of 1962, Harold served as a Corporal and was a company clerk in France.
Harold enjoyed life, and was well known for his sense of humor and the telling of a good Cajun joke. He loved football...especially LSU, played golf, and loved to fish. He was especially good at building things.
He and his family moved to Lafayette in 1978, where he worked for Amerada Hess Corporation. He was a loyal employee for many years. Following his retirement from Amerada Hess, he worked as a consultant for Pennington Oil Company.
Both he and Betty were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Lafayette, where he served as a Deacon and sang in the choir.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Kennedy Diamond; Children: Daughter, Cindy Diamond Baker and husband, Tim; Son, Kerry Diamond; Daughter, Jill Diamond Mirkovich and husband, Jared; Grandchildren: Paige Baker Videla and husband, Max; Erin Baker; Stephen Baker and wife, Petra; Candice Baker Kuddes and husband, Ben; Landon Stumbaugh, Taylor Stumbaugh, and Britton Stumbaugh; Great-grandchildren: Hadassah Baker, Aveline Baker, Logan Kuddes, and Madison Kuddes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Linwood John Diamond, Pearl Diamond Deslatte, Madelyn Diamond Cartner, and Wallace James Diamond.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Lafayette from 9:00 AM until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Bridgeway Hospice and Franklin Health Care Center for their compassionate care.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Diamond family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020