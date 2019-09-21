|
|
Harold "Smiley" Hebert
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the for Harold "Smiley" Hebert, 90, who passed away September 19, 2019. Father Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow the mass in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Hebert; six daughters, Becky (Butch) Williams, Jackie (Robert) Griswald, Margaret McCoy, Linda (Daniel) Thomas, Jean (Robert) Byers, and Candy (Chris) Lormand; two sons, Douglas (Jackie) Hebert and Harold (Debbie) Hebert, Jr.; twenty grandchildren; and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Hebert and Nedia Bourque; his step-father, Laurent Bourque; step-brother, Elray Bourque; two sisters, Vernon H. Landry and Joyce H. Thomas; and two great-granddaughters, Izabella Rae Byers and Harper McCoy.
Smiley was a native of Maurice and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He worked as the service manager for Louisiana Cigarette Services for 27 years.
Pallbearers will be John Zeno, Derrick Hebert, Brian McCoy, Jeff Vincent Jr., Robert Byers III, Ryan Byers, and Jared Hebert. Honorary pallbearers include Mike Williams, Bryson McCoy, and Bailey Hebert.
Special thanks are given to Grace Hospice and Palliative Care and Mr. and Mrs. John Zeno and family.
The family requests that visitation be held Sunday, September 22 from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, and resume Monday morning from 9:00 am until services.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 21, 2019