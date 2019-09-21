Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Smiley" Hebert


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Smiley" Hebert Obituary
Harold "Smiley" Hebert

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the for Harold "Smiley" Hebert, 90, who passed away September 19, 2019. Father Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow the mass in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Hebert; six daughters, Becky (Butch) Williams, Jackie (Robert) Griswald, Margaret McCoy, Linda (Daniel) Thomas, Jean (Robert) Byers, and Candy (Chris) Lormand; two sons, Douglas (Jackie) Hebert and Harold (Debbie) Hebert, Jr.; twenty grandchildren; and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Hebert and Nedia Bourque; his step-father, Laurent Bourque; step-brother, Elray Bourque; two sisters, Vernon H. Landry and Joyce H. Thomas; and two great-granddaughters, Izabella Rae Byers and Harper McCoy.

Smiley was a native of Maurice and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He worked as the service manager for Louisiana Cigarette Services for 27 years.

Pallbearers will be John Zeno, Derrick Hebert, Brian McCoy, Jeff Vincent Jr., Robert Byers III, Ryan Byers, and Jared Hebert. Honorary pallbearers include Mike Williams, Bryson McCoy, and Bailey Hebert.

Special thanks are given to Grace Hospice and Palliative Care and Mr. and Mrs. John Zeno and family.

The family requests that visitation be held Sunday, September 22 from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, and resume Monday morning from 9:00 am until services.

Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now